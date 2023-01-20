D-Von Dudley sends a four-word message to Bully Ray after announcing his WWE exit

D-Von Dudley has sent a message to Bully Ray following the former's WWE exit.

D-Von had been working for WWE as a producer for about seven years now. His stint has finally ended, as revealed by him in a recent tweet. The tweet received a reaction from Bully Ray, who put an 'eye' and a 'thinking' emoji in his quote tweet.

D-Von Dudley has now sent a message in response to Bully's tweet. Check it out below:

"Oh my brother……. Testify !!!!!!!" D-Von wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

D-Von Dudley and Bully Ray have quite a history together

Many fans regard The Dudley Boyz as the greatest tag team of all time. The duo has won tag team titles across several top promotions in the USA. In WWE itself, the two stars won the tag team titles on 10 different occasions.

Last year, D-Von opened up about his relationship with Bully. Here's what he had to say:

“Actually, we just spoke yesterday about another autograph signing we’re going to do together. A lot of people thought that me and Bubba were at odds, and we weren’t at odds. It was just that he and I needed a break. He and I were together for 20 years. I saw him more than I saw my first two wives, which wasn’t a bad idea, trust me! Sometimes, you just need a break. And that’s what we did. We took a break, and now we’re reunited again.” [H/T TJR Wrestling]

D-Von and Bully were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018. The two legends were inducted by none other than their former WWE rivals Edge & Christian. Following the induction speech, The Dudley Boyz posed on the stage with Edge and Christian and The Hardy Boyz. The three teams were involved in some of the greatest Tag Team Triple Threat matches in the early 2000s.

