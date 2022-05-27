D-Von Dudley set to return to WWE to work as a coach for NXT

WWE Legend D-Von Dudley will be returning to his old hunting ground as a coach for their developmental brand, NXT 2.0.

The tag team veteran has been working as a producer for Vince McMahon's global juggernaut since 2016. However, he has been out for many months due to health issues as he has been recovering from the stroke he suffered last year.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed on the final episode of the Table Talk podcast that he is all healed up and will be re-joining the company as a coach on the NXT brand next month:

“I start at NXT on June 15th,” said D-Von. [H/T- wrestlingnews.co]

D-Von also added that his schedule and time with his kids are preventing him from continuing with the podcast.

Former WWE Star Mila Malani recently shared her thoughts on training under D-Von Dudley

Mia Malani, who was released from her contract last month, trained with the company last summer, where she was under the guidance of D-Von Dudley at his wrestling academy in Las Vegas.

The up-and-coming star shared her experience of working under the wrestling veteran on the Table Talk podcast:

"It was a great experience. It was a lot different than I thought it would be. D-Von [Dudley] definitely trained me a lot harder than I should have to get there. I remember being at the end of my tryout in the last day and they told us we were getting signed and I was just so mad. I was like, why did I train that hard for this?… But it was an awesome experience. I learned from some of the best coaches and I can still [keep] a lot with me." (H/T: POST Wrestling)

Mia worked with WWE for eight months before her release. She's currently back training under D-Von Dudley's academy and goes by Mila Moore.

The WWE Hall of Famer was last seen inside the squared circle in 2019 during the RAW Reunion, where he was in the corner of The Revival in a tag team match against The Usos who aligned with Rikishi.

