"Trained me a lot harder than I should have" – Recently released WWE Superstar opens up on training under D-Von Dudley

Mila Malani commented on her WWE release and experience training under D-Von Dudley.

On April 30, 2022, multiple NXT stars were released from their WWE contracts. Among the names included were Dexter Lumis, Dakota Kai, and Mila Malani. Malani first trained with the company last summer, where she was under the supervision of D-Von Dudley at his wrestling academy in Las Vegas.

She spoke about her training and release on D-Von's Table Talk podcast. In the interview, she praised her mentor and said she had a great experience:

"It was a great experience. It was a lot different than I thought it would be. D-Von [Dudley] definitely trained me a lot harder than I should have to get there. I remember being at the end of my tryout in the last day and they told us we were getting signed and I was just so mad. I was like, why did I train that hard for this?… But it was an awesome experience. I learned from some of the best coaches and I can still [keep] a lot with me." (H/T: POST Wrestling)

She was with WWE for eight months before her release. She's currently back training under D-Von's academy and goes by Mila Moore.

Mila Malani is shocked at how she took her WWE release

Though the mass release occurred in April, WWE also released multiple personnel in January. One of the names was the general manager of NXT, William Regal.

Malani touched upon that release in the same interview. She explained how she was more worried about them and shocked herself that she took her firing better than expected:

"I was surprised with how I took it [WWE release], because when I first started, a few months in, there was a mass releasing of coaches and I think I took that a lot worse than I took my own release...I just got into the mode of, okay, what do I need to do now? Not really a pity party but what’s my next move. So I was shocked with how I took it but I’m happy I took it since I’m not gonna get anything done by just throwing a pity party for myself."

Mila Malani will be open for bookings on May 30. With her continuous training, it seems like she didn't take this roadblock as the end of her wrestling career.

