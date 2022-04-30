Dexter Lumis, Harland, and more NXT stars reportedly released by WWE

WWE has released several more NXT Superstars, including Harland and Dexter Lumis according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.

They were let go from the company on Friday, April 29th, along with numerous other names such as Malcolm Bivens and former NXT Women's Tag team Champion, Dakota Kai.

Dexter Lumis last competed on the April 19th episode of NXT 2.0 in a tag team match for the NXT Tag Team Titles. Meanwhile, Harland had his last match on March 1st where he defeated Draco Anthony.

NXT stars Persia Pirotta, Sanjana George and Draco Anthony have also been let go by WWE

Harland, Malcolm Bivens, Dakota Kai and Dexter Lumis join Raelyn Divine, Mila Malani, Draco Anthony, Sanjana George, Persia Pirotta and Paige Prinzivalli in the latest round of NXT releases.

A few of the talent, such as Raelyn Divine, never debuted on TV and were training in the Performance Center. In January, WWE released numerous NXT talent including William Regal, Road Dogg, Danny Burch and Samoa Joe. Regal and The Samoan Submission Machine are currently signed to AEW.

The news of the releases has left many fans in shock, as some of the names are surprising.

What are your thoughts on the recent releases? Let us know in the comments section beloww!

