×
Create
Notifications

Dexter Lumis, Harland, and more NXT stars reportedly released by WWE

Former NXT stars Harland and Dexter Lumis
Former NXT stars Harland and Dexter Lumis
Israel Lutete
Israel Lutete
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified Apr 30, 2022 03:52 AM IST
Rumors

WWE has released several more NXT Superstars, including Harland and Dexter Lumis according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.

They were let go from the company on Friday, April 29th, along with numerous other names such as Malcolm Bivens and former NXT Women's Tag team Champion, Dakota Kai.

Fightful has learned that Dexter Lumis has been released by WWE.
Fightful has learned Harland, aka Parker Boudreaux has been released by WWE

Dexter Lumis last competed on the April 19th episode of NXT 2.0 in a tag team match for the NXT Tag Team Titles. Meanwhile, Harland had his last match on March 1st where he defeated Draco Anthony.

NXT stars Persia Pirotta, Sanjana George and Draco Anthony have also been let go by WWE

Harland, Malcolm Bivens, Dakota Kai and Dexter Lumis join Raelyn Divine, Mila Malani, Draco Anthony, Sanjana George, Persia Pirotta and Paige Prinzivalli in the latest round of NXT releases.

List of new WWE Releases:-- Dakota Kai-- Malcolm Bivens-- Harland-- Persia Pirotta-- Sanjana George-- Draco Anthony-- Mila Malani-- Raelyn Divine,-- Paige Prinzivalli reported by @SeanRossSapp

A few of the talent, such as Raelyn Divine, never debuted on TV and were training in the Performance Center. In January, WWE released numerous NXT talent including William Regal, Road Dogg, Danny Burch and Samoa Joe. Regal and The Samoan Submission Machine are currently signed to AEW.

The news of the releases has left many fans in shock, as some of the names are surprising.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on the recent releases? Let us know in the comments section beloww!

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी