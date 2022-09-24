"I keep missing you, I'm sorry" - Details of Stephanie McMahon's heartfelt message to WWE veteran 

D-Von Dudley recently recalled receiving a heartfelt message from WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon while recovering in the hospital.

The veteran performer has spent years in WWE, first as a wrestler and currently as a producer, thus forming a close-knit bond with many, including Stephanie. Last year, D-Von Dudley underwent surgery after suffering a stroke that forced him to spend time away from the promotion for several months.

Appearing on the podcast, The A2theK Wrestling Show, the 50-year-old recalled Stephanie McMahon calling him up twice while he was recovering.

"When I had my stroke about two years ago, Stephanie called me on the phone. At the time, I was with the doctors because I just had brain surgery as well because they had to break up the blood clot in the brain. So I didn't have my phone with me," said D-Von.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that though she received an update on his health from his wife, she still got in touch with him personally and said she missed him.

"Stephanie called me twice because she had just spoken to my wife and said, "Devon, I keep missing you; I'm sorry." She was like your wife told me you were okay, but I'm not gonna stop calling you until I hear it from your mouth personally. Stephanie didn't have to do that, but she did," added D-Von Dudley. (24:36 - 25:08)

D-Von Dudley praises WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon's business acumen

Furthermore, the wrestling legend added that Stephanie was a "fantastic" woman and her business sense was just as sharp as her father, Vince McMahon.

D-Von Dudley then jokingly stated that one shouldn't piss off Stephanie McMahon, citing the example of the many tight slaps she has struck inside the ring.

"I admire Stephanie a lot. I think she's a fantastic woman, and she's just as business savvy and sense as her father [Vince McMahon] does. Lot of people say you don't wanna piss Vince off, but I'll say you don't wanna piss Stephanie off. You ever see Stephanie in the ring when she slaps? Those slaps are for real," noted D-Von Dudley. (25:40 - 26:00)

Stephanie McMahon's work as the chief of WWE has been widely praised ever since she assumed power after Vince McMahon stepped down. It will be interesting to see how the promotion will potentially progress under her administration.

