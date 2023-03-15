Dabba Kato savages his former best friend during a WWE show

WWE Superstar Dabba Kato successfully finished what he started with his former confidante Apollo Crews on tonight's NXT.

A few weeks ago, at Vengeance Day, Kato made his WWE return after Carmelo Hayes defeated Apollo Crews in a two-out-of-three Falls match.

However, upon his return, Kato hugged and then headbutted his former mentor. Commander Azeez, as he was once known, revealed that only Apollo Crews knew why he was betrayed.

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Apollo Crews jumped off the top buckle before Kato got into the ring. The former Intercontinental Champion sent the big man back into the ring post first.

Crews briefly fought back, but his opponent reasserted control with a big boot and a leg drop. The 35-year-old WWE star added some kicks and a splash in the corner.

The action spilled outside, with Dabba Kato choke-slamming Crews on the steel steps. Crews broke the 10-count to the dismay of Kato. Finally, the big man hit a sit-out chokeslam bomb to win over his former confidante.

What did you think of Kato vs. Crews on NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

