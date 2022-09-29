"Dad was so against it"- Charlotte Flair discusses the significance of one of her best-known tattoos

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair got a tattoo in honor of her younger brother, Reid Flair.

Reid was also a part of the wrestling world alongside his father, Ric Flair, in WCW. Charlotte is currently on hiatus due to an arm injury. The Queen was last seen inside the ring at WrestleMania Backlash, where she faced Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" match and lost. She has since taken time off from the ring and married her long-term partner, Andrade.

Speaking in an interview with Superstar Ink with Corey Graves, Charlotte mentioned that Reid wanted to get a tattoo, but their father was against it.

She added that eventually, her younger brother got a tattoo while he was a freshman. Following Reid's death, The Queen had decided to get a similar tattoo like her brother in honor of him.

"My little brother always wanted a tattoo and my dad was so against it," she recalls, adding, "Finally, when Reid was a freshman in college, he came home with this tattoo on his back and it said 'Fliehr.'" (H/T- Wrestling Inc.)

Athena mentioned how Charlotte Flair helped her speak up

Athena aka Ember Moon recently mentioned how WWE Superstars like Charlotte Flair helped her speak up.

While speaking with Busted Open Radio, the AEW star stated that WWE Superstars such as The Queen, Mickie James and Natalya helped her to be confident during the meetings.

Athena said:

"When you pitch creative, it only goes so far, and it's out of your control, so once like, it was like, 'Well, I spoke my peace. They're going to like it, hate it, or tell me what they think otherwise, but at times I was afraid to speak out... Through Mickie [James] and Nattie, and Charlotte [Flair] and them, they would be like, 'Hey, you have to do this,' and I think because I'm so naturally shy, that it took people going, 'Alright girl, you ready to swim?'... Giving that big push for me to actually get the confidence to do that." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

When do you think Charlotte Flair will return to the company? Sound off in the comment section below.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far