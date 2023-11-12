"Daddy and Mami" - Rhea Ripley spotted with a top female superstar

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was recently spotted with TNA Wrestling, formerly known as IMPACT Wrestling star Killer Kelly.

Ripley is the reigning WWE Women's World Champion. Kelly, meanwhile, is one-half of the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions alongside her tag team partner Masha Slamovich.

Taking to Twitter, Kelly shared a photo with Ripley where the two superstars were seen posing with their respective championships.

"Daddy and Mami," Killer Kelly shared.

Check out Killer Kelly's photo with Rhea Ripley below:

Killer Kelly has previously competed in WWE. In 2018, she took part in the Mae Young Classic, losing to Meiko Satomura. She even briefly competed in NXT UK.

Since signing with TNA Wrestling, the 31-year-old has been a vital part of the Knockouts Division.

Rhea Ripley claimed that she is the best female superstar in WWE

Rhea Ripley is arguably the most dominant female superstar in WWE right now. At WrestleMania 39, she defeated Charlotte Flair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

WWE later replaced the SmackDown Women's Title with the Women's World Championship, with The Eradicator being announced as the inaugural title holder.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ripley named herself as the greatest female wrestler in WWE. However, she did give props to Bianca Belair, who she believes has occupied the second spot.

Ripley said:

"Oh, I had my title ready [to hold up] and everything," Ripley replied, realizing she could not name herself. "It's a tough one because Rhea Ripley's just the top, because Mami's always on top, so who would be below Mami? I'm gonna go with Bianca Belair."

Ripley is currently on the back of a successful title defense against four other women. At Crown Jewel 2023, she defeated Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez in a Fatal-5 Way Match.

At the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark.

