"We're basically controlling the division" - Dakota Kai explains why she backed away from a fight at SummerSlam

Newly-returned WWE Superstar Dakota Kai has opened up about why she and her stable backed down from Bianca Belair at SummerSlam.

Calling this year's SummerSlam a 'night of return' would be a fair judgment. While Edge returned to cost The Judgment Day their match, the triple comeback of Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Io Shirai) after the RAW Women's Championship match arguably stole the headlines.

Kai was part of WWE's mass release in April 2022, making her appearance at The Biggest Party of the Summer all the more shocking. She joined her new stablemates in stepping up to Bianca, but when newly-minted babyface Becky Lynch stood alongside the EST, the trio backed down.

Kai recently appeared on WWE's The Bump to discuss her return, her new faction, and how they plan to rule over the women's division. When questioned about why she, Bayley, and IYO backed down, she explained it away as part of their plan, saying:

"All the people can say because, you know, we were scared. We have a plan set in place. We know what we're going to do. We weren't going to do, you know, what people thought we were gonna do. We just wanted to make ourselves known, and we're just gonna move the pieces on the chess board and we know when to strike. We're basically controlling the division at this point. So, everything we do has a purpose." said Dakota Kai [19:12 to 19:36]

Dakota Kai explains why her faction attacked Becky Lynch on RAW

Following their return on Saturday, Dakota Kai and her group made their presence known on Monday Night RAW, attacking an already injured Becky Lynch to put her out of commission.

When questioned about why they targeted Becky, who had already announced that she was going on a sabbatical due to her injury, Dakota stated that the group plans on making a name for themselves at the expense of others:

"Like I said before, everything we do is to make a name for ourselves, to reestablish us. Basically, everything we do is just to to make our group more cohesive. We know what we're doing. And if we're going to do it at the expense of Becky, then yeah, we're going to do that because everyone was talking about it," said Dakota Kai. [19:58 to 20:21]

The introduction of Kai, IYO, and Bayley has breathed new life into WWE's women's division. It now remains to be seen whether the group will become the first success story under Triple H's creative era.

