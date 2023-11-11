Dakota Kai breaks silence following blockbuster Damage CTRL additions on WWE SmackDown; shares legendary reference

WWE Superstar Dakota Kai broke her silence after two Japanese female stars joined forces with the Damage CTRL on SmackDown and also drew parallels of an iconic group with a legendary reference.

On the latest episode of the blue show, Bayley addressed that she had a plan to help IYO SKY at Crown Jewel, but she was shocked to see Kairi Sane return as a backup.

After The Role Model hugged it out with The Pirate Princess, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka cut short their celebration, followed by a match between the two teams being announced for the main event.

In the closing moments of the main event, Asuka refused to tag herself in and help Belair as she betrayed her team and became a part of the Damage CTRL faction. Bayley, SKY, Sane, Kai, and Asuka stood tall over Flair, Belair, and Shotzi.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion took to her Instagram stories to express that the Damage CTRL faction is stronger than ever after the blockbuster addition of Asuka and Kairi.

She referred to the group as The Avengers, a team of fictional superheroes and the protagonists of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

"When the Avengers pull up," Dakota Kai wrote.

Dakota Kai shared a message on Zelina Vega's NSFW post

The LWO member Zelina Vega recently shared a racy picture of herself on social media, and Kai broke her heel character to compliment the star.

The 35-year-old female star has been out of in-ring action since the May 12th episode of SmackDown. However, she has been showing up alongside IYO SKY and Bayley since SummerSlam 2023.

Recently, Vega took to her Instagram and shared an NSFW post, to which Dakota Kai broke character to admire the picture of the LWO member.

It remains to be seen how long will the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion take to recover and get back to the in-ring action.

