Injured WWE Superstar breaks character to share message on Zelina Vega’s NSFW post

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently shared an NSFW picture of herself on social media. An injured superstar broke character to compliment Vega on the image.

The WWE Superstar in question is Dakota Kai. The Damage CTRL member has been out of in-ring action due to injury. She tore her ACL during a tag team match against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan during the May 12th episode of SmackDown earlier this year. Kai was teaming up with stablemate Bayley.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion, however, made an appearance at SummerSlam 2023 to celebrate Iyo Sky's title win. Since the event, she has accompanied Bayley and The Genius of the Sky everywhere but has yet to make an in-ring return.

SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega recently took to her Instagram account to post an NSFW update. Many WWE stars reacted to the post, including inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai. The 35-year-old broke character to show her admiration for the pictures shared by the LWO member:

"Omg 🥵🥵🥵," Dakota Kai wrote.

Dakota Kai talks about her injury and meeting Jade Cargill in WWE

Speaking on The Run Home podcast, Dakota Kai opened up about her injury. She revealed that she was doing good and her recovery was going better than scheduled. The Damage CTRL member hopes to get back in the squared circle in early 2024:

"If we're looking at an ACL, particularly my injury, it would be about eight to nine months. It happened end of May, so it will be January, maybe February. I'm feeling good. I'm ahead of schedule in terms of my recovery. It will still be a minimum of eight months. Looking to be early 2024," Dakota Kai said.

During the same podcast, Kai shared how she recently bumped into WWE's new signing, Jade Cargill, while training at the Performance Center. The female superstar shared her views on the former AEW TBS Champion's move to the Stamford-based company:

"I saw her today when I went to do rehab, said hello. I'm so happy that she is here. That is such a big move. It's cool. Talent is talent wherever you are. It's very cool to see that dream matches being created and with her coming over, it's very much a good thing," she said.

Interestingly, both Dakota Kai and Jade Cargill have made ample appearances on WWE television recently but haven't been part of any in-ring action.

