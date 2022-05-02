Dakota Kai breaks silence following WWE release

Dakota Kai is ready for the next chapter of her professional wrestling career.

Kai was among 10 NXT talents let go by the company on Friday afternoon. The former two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion was one of the most shocking names listed in yet another round of WWE's unfortunate new tradition of bulk releases.

The former NXT Superstar took to social media over the weekend to address her fans and thank everyone for their support. Kai made it clear that while this chapter of her career is closed, she's far from being done:

"Above everything, thank you all. I am so overwhelmed at all the love and support. The DMs, txts, tweets.. you all have my heart. I love you. I am thankful for being able to meet, work and intertwine with so many beautiful people, people I looked up to, people I learned from.. I met some of my best friends over these last few years that will remain in my life forever. I don't know what's next for me. I chose 'Evie' at 17 years old. That chapter is shut.. just know this; I'm far from being done. <3," Dakota Kai said in a tweet.

𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 @DakotaKai_WWE Not another damn notes app lol.



Tldr: i love u, see u soon x Not another damn notes app lol. Tldr: i love u, see u soon x https://t.co/9009IwhILc

Like most of WWE's releases, Kai will now have to wait out the 30-day non-compete clause in her contract before she's able to sign with another company. While many fans are speculating that the 33-year-old will turn up in AEW, her future is still very much up in the air.

Dakota Kai accepts a challenge from Gigi Dolin following her WWE release

Although no longer with the company, Dakota Kai has many friends in the WWE locker room that will miss her.

Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction took to social media on Friday to sing Kai's praises, going so far as to ask for a singles match against the former NXT Superstar in the future:

"An absolute favorite of mine to work with. When we meet again, @DakotaKai_WWE.. I want a singles match *black heart emoji* *devil horn emoji*," Gigi Dolin tweeted.

Never one to back down from a challenge, Kai responded to Dolin's tweet, letting her know that the request had been accepted:

"@gigidolin_wwe .. you're on *devil horn emoji* *double heart emoji*," Dakota Kai tweeted back in response.

While nothing is ever certain in the wild world of professional wrestling, both stars still have many years ahead of them, and fans will likely see the two square off at some point in the future.

What do you make of Kai's comments? Where do you hope to see her next when her 30-day WWE non-compete expires? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. Were you shocked to learn of Dakota Kai's release? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell