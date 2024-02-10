Dakota Kai breaks silence after returning to SmackDown and siding with Bayley instead of Damage CTRL

Dakota Kai has taken to social media to send a message after siding with Bayley on WWE SmackDown.

Last week on the blue brand, The Role Model was attacked by The Kabuki Warriors before she challenged IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40. During this week's episode of SmackDown, Bayley was involved in an in-ring segment where she recounted what happened last week and spoke about her relationship with her former Damage CTRL teammates.

Dakota Kai then came out, and when asked where she was last week, she stated that she had a doctor's appointment. Bayley was soon surrounded by IYO, Asuka, and Kairi Sane, but Kai fended them off with a steel chair.

Dakota Kai took to X to assert her loyalty lies with Bayley and that it's the two of them forever.

"BayKota 4 eva," she wrote.

Dakota Kai on Bayley winning the Women's Royal Rumble match

Dakota did not compete in this year's Royal Rumble match, but her longtime friend and partner won.

While speaking to Denise Salcedo at the red-carpet event of Love and WWE: Bianca and Montez, Dakota Kai said she was in tears when Bayley won the Rumble.

"I cried. I was waterworks, honestly, and seeing it all go down and her being in the match for as long as she was too, was insane. When it happened, all the emotions bubbled to the surface. This woman has supported us, she brought me back, she brought IYO in and gave us an opportunity," she said. "She’s always been the most selfless person, the most giving person. So to see her finally receive her roses was just absolutely… I don’t know, it was so nice. I cried, I cried like a baby," she said.

It'll be interesting to see whether Dakota will remain by Bayley's side in the end, as she has a history of turning on her teammates.

