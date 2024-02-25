Dakota Kai breaks silence after WWE confirms her in-ring return

Dakota Kai is set to make her in-ring return on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Kai broke her silence on social media after her return was confirmed.

Following Damage CTRL's betrayal of Bayley, Kai sided with The Role Model. Bayley, along with Kai and IYO SKY, were the original members of the faction.

After being sidelined for months, Kai is set to make her in-ring return. She will team up with Bayley in a tag team match against The Kabuki Warriors, consisting of Asuka and Kairi Sane. Taking to her Instagram story, the former Women's Tag Team Champion broke her silence and sent a message.

"We back in the game and just in time too."

Check out a screengrab of Kai's Instagram story below:

What the future has in store for the 35-year-old star remains to be seen.

Dutch Mantell wants WWE to stretch out Dakota Kai's storyline with Bayley

The WWE Universe firmly believes that Dakota Kai will betray Bayley in the future and join Damage CTRL once again.

However, according to former wrestling manager Dutch Mantell, WWE needs to stretch out Kai's potential betrayal, as it would result in a more effective outcome. While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Mantell said:

"People expect Dakota Kai to turn on Bayley, correct? But the longer they stretch that out, the more effective it's going to be. Do you think?"

Mantell went on:

"This story kind of writes itself because it has been laid out, right? I guarantee you the creative team didn't have all this in motion when they started booking. They just kind of came together and said what can we do now, and that's how most of the things come together."

Damage CTRL was founded in 2022 when the faction debuted at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Kai and IYO SKY even won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship together.

At WrestleMania 40, former Damage CTRL leader Bayley will aim to dethrone IYO SKY as the Women's Champion.

