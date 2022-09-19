Dakota Kai calls fellow WWE Superstar "a living legend"

Dakota Kai recently called her fellow WWE Superstar and Damage CTRL member Bayley a living legend.

Kai was one of the first superstars to return to the company when Triple H and Stephanie McMahon came to power. She joined The Role Model and IYO SKY at SummerSlam and confronted RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. The group has been a staple of Monday Nights ever since.

Kai and SKY won the Women's Tag Team Championship recently, exacting revenge for their loss in the tournament finals for the belts against Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez.

To celebrate the ongoing Hispanic Heritage Month, WWE released some never-before-seen photos of Bayley, one of the company's biggest Hispanic stars. Dakota Kai responded to this by calling the former SmackDown Women's Champion a living legend.

"Wow, a living legend," Kai Tweeted.

Now that two-thirds of the faction is decked out in gold, Bayley will be looking to win a championship soon. She became the first woman to pin Bianca Belair in 2022 when she did so in a six-woman tag match at Clash at the Castle.

It is fairly obvious that The EST will be defending her RAW Women's Championship against the former Hugger in the near future.

Whenever that match happens, it would not be far-fetched to say that the former NXT Women's Champion will be the favorite to win that inevitable bout, with the help of Damage CTRL.

Dakota Kai celebrates a significant milestone in her WWE career

Dakota Kai recently took to Twitter to note an important milestone of her WWE career.

Kai, along with IYO SKY, won the Women's Tag Team Championship on last week's episode of RAW. The title reign was officially 4-days long come Friday, making it her longest title reign in the company.

"Oh wow, it’s now officially my longest WWE title reign as of today. That’s crazy," Dakota Tweeted.

𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 @ImKingKota Oh wow, it’s now officially my longest WWE title reign as of today. That’s crazy. Oh wow, it’s now officially my longest WWE title reign as of today. That’s crazy.

The 34-year old has won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Raquel Rodriguez. In fact, the duo were the first ever holders of those titles. Even though they lost their belts to Ember Moon and Shotzi BlackHeart the very same night.

Their second reign started when the two won titles at NXT Stand and Deliver earlier this year, defeating Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction. They would lose the titles three days later back to Dolin and Jayne.

With Damage CTRL being a dominant faction on WWE's main roster, one would assume that Dakota Kai's current title reign would be of significant length.

