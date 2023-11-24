Dakota Kai claims her former best friend treated her badly

Dakota Kai recently claimed that one of her former best friends treated her badly during their friendship.

Kai and Tegan Nox were the best of friends during their early run in NXT. They even formed a successful tag team called Team Kick. While it looked like their bond was unbreakable, that wasn't the case.

On November 23 at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019, Dakota, who was part of the WarGames match along with Tegan Nox, turned on her best friend and brutally attacked her before she could even enter the match. The attack left Nox severely hurt and took her out of the match.

Since then, the two women have never been the same again, and they have never teamed up on television. Recently, Kai took to social media to throw shade at Tegan Nox for being a bad friend.

"Perfectly good?? So you actually allow your friends treat you bad and not have your back that’s crazzzzzzy."

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Dakota Kai broke character to post a picture with Tegan Nox

While on camera, Kai and Nox may not be on talking terms; that isn't the case off camera. Recently, Tegan Nox took to social media to post a picture of herself with Candice LeRae and Dakota. It appears that the two women's friendship is stronger than ever off-camera as they continue to spend time together.

In the post, the three women can be seen recreating one of their poses from their days in NXT.

"Then. Now. Forever. 💜 #ShiniestCupKicks," Tegan Nox wrote on Instagram.

Check out Tegan Nox's Instagram post here:

It remains to be seen if we will ever get to see Team Kick back in action again on WWE television in the future.

What do you make of Dakota Kai's friendship with Tegan Nox? Sound off in the comments section.