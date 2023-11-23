[PHOTO] WWE star breaks character to replicate throwback post with Dakota Kai and 38-year-old

Dakota Kai is currently injured, which is keeping her from stepping into the ring for a match on WWE TV. Despite this, she regularly shows up on Friday nights as Damage CTRL has the potential to become one of the most dominant factions of all time. It's a refreshing change as there has not been a stable with so many female members.

Tegan Nox, on the other hand, has mostly been floundering since arriving on RAW. Next week could see the creative team rectify that as she has earned a Women's Tag Team Championship match. Nox will partner up with Natalya to take on Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, and Tegan Nox posed together this week, replicating their similar pictures from their time in NXT:

"Then. Now. Forever. 💜 #ShiniestCupKicks," Tegan Nox wrote on Instagram.

On RAW this past Monday night, Tegan Nox and Natalya won a Fatal-4 Way No.1 Contender's match. The bout also featured Candice LeRae, who teamed up with Indi Hartwell.

When Bayley shared her vision about Damage CTRL and called Dakota Kai the OG

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY are the original trio of Damage CTRL, but now, Kairi Sane and even Asuka, of all people, are part of the stable.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani on BT Sport earlier this year, Bayley revealed that it was her idea to form a unit like this, and Triple H had been supportive of it. Furthermore, the WWE CCO wanted her to figure out more about what the faction was all about:

"Dakota was always one of the OGs that I envisioned in this group. I just thought like, there's no women's faction. There's been trios. To me, if it were up to me, there would be more of us. There's been trios but there's never been like a big faction," she said.

Bayley continued:

"I talked to Hunter about this a couple WrestleManias ago and he told me like, 'well you need to know why are you guys together.' Like 'oh yeah you guys are cool together, but find the reason why, me and DX were this, me and Evolution were this, explain those things.' Then I was like, maybe I need to think about it more."

Damage CTRL, minus Dakota Kai, is entering WarGames for the second straight year, this time with Asuka and IYO SKY. The four superstars will take on Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch.

