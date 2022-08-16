Dakota Kai pins current champion on WWE RAW to win first singles match on main roster

Dakota Kai was victorious in her first singles match on the main roster against 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke tonight on WWE RAW.

She was released in April 2022 after spending years in NXT. She captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Raquel Rodriguez, formerly known as Raquel Gonzalez in NXT. At WWE SummerSlam, Dakota returned to the company alongside Bayley and IYO SKY, formerly known as Io Shirai in NXT.

IYO and Dakota are currently in the tournament for the vacant Women's Tag Team Championship. They defeated Dana Brooke & Tamina last week in the first round of the tournament.

Before the match, the trio of heels were interviewed backstage. Dakota vowed to win her match against Dana Brooke tonight and approached the 24/7 Champion backstage. Dana said she was ready for their match tonight and Dakota stated that "fear is a motivating factor and maybe you should be a little scared" before walking off.

In the final hour of the show, Dakota Kai battled Dana Brooke in a non-title match. Bayley and IYO SKY accompanied her to the ring. She hit Brooke with an overhead kick for a near fall to start off the action. Kai followed it up with a running knee strike in the corner and a few more kicks to the champion's head. Brooke tried to battle back but Dakota launched her to the corner of the ring. She then hit the champion with a running boot to the face (Kaio kick) for the pinfall victory.

Bayley and IYO SKY celebrated with her after the match. Dakota and IYO will challenge Alexa Bliss and Asuka next week in the second round of the tournament for the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

