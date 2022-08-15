"She's been a big part of my career" - Raquel Rodriguez praises WWE Superstar after her return to the company

Former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Rodriguez is happy to have her old tag team partner Dakota Kai back in WWE.

After being released from the company earlier this year, Kai returned alongside Bayley and Iyo Sky at SummerSlam 2022. The trio confronted Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch after their RAW Women's Championship match at the premium live event.

During an interview with Denise Salcedo at the WrestleMania 39 Launch Party, Raquel Rodriguez was asked about Kai's return to the promotion.

"I'm so excited and happy for her [Dakota Kai]," said Rodriguez. "She is an absolute superstar. The things that girl does, the way she moves and walks with confidence. I've learned so much from her, just being under her wing so long, you know what I mean? She's been a big part of my career." [05:29 - 05:43]

The former NXT Champion continued to praise Kai and hoped to reunite on the same brand sometime down the line.

"Seeing her on RAW just makes me absolutely happy. Am I a little bit sad that she is not on SmackDown? Yes! But you know what? She's out there and she is killing it. So maybe somewhere down the road we will reunite at some point. I hope. [05:44 - 05:54]

How did the pairing of Dakota Kai and Raquel Rodriguez fare in WWE NXT?

Rodriguez made her NXT debut at TakeOver: Portland in 2020. She interfered in a Street Fight between Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox and slammed Nox through a table, allowing Kai to pick up the victory.

The duo won the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and earned a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. They lost their title shot against Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax on the March 3, 2021, episode of the developmental brand. This led to William Regal introducing the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship the following week and awarding it to Rodriguez and Kai.

After losing the title in a brief reign to Ember Moon (now Athena) and Shotzi. They eventually split up as a tag team and started to feud after Kai attacked Rodriguez in an episode of the developmental brand.

Raquel Rodriguez is currently teaming up with Aliyah and vying for the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. They advanced to the second round of the tournament by defeating Shotzi & Xia Li on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown.

