Dakota Kai breaks silence after returning to WWE at SummerSlam

Dakota Kai recently broke her silence after making a surprise return to WWE at SummerSlam this past Saturday.

The former NXT star appeared alongside Bayley and Iyo Sky following Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship match against Becky Lynch. The trio confronted The EST of WWE in the ring, but the latter wasn't alone, as Big Time Becks, who turned babyface after the match, stood alongside her long-time rival.

The Role Model's heelish group backed out of the ring before things got physical. Dakota Kai's return came as a major surprise to many fans, as she was released from WWE alongside several other NXT talent in April.

She recently took to Twitter to send out a two-worded message in reaction to her return.

"Hello, again," she wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Triple H was reportedly behind Dakota Kai's shocking return at SummerSlam

After Vince McMahon retired from WWE over a week ago, The Cerebral Assassin was appointed as the head of WWE's creative team. Dakota, Iyo Sky and Bayley were all a part of Triple H's NXT, and they were booked well in the black-and-gold brand.

If Vince McMahon was still in charge, there's a high chance that the three stars wouldn't have formed a group at SummerSlam. According to Fightful Select, The Role Model pitched an idea for a stable with two NXT talents, but it was rejected by Vince McMahon.

Fightful also reported that several people within the company believed that The Game made it a priority to bring Dakota Kai back after becoming the head of creative.

The report also mentions that some of the writers were surprised when the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion was excluded from last year's WWE Draft. It'll be interesting to see what the new trio does on Monday Night RAW.

