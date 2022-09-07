"I was still in the mind frame of processing the situation" - Dakota Kai discusses how quickly her WWE return came together

If Dakota Kai's situation is any indication, a lot of these recent WWE returns seem to be happening at the last minute.

Kai made her surprise return to WWE as part of the stable Damage CTRL with Bayley, who was returning from injury, and IYO SKY, who got a call-up from NXT.

Dakota Kai was a recent guest on My Love Letter To Pro Wrestling to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about her surprise return to WWE, Kai revealed that she only got the heads up that it was happening 24 hours ahead of time:

“You know what’s crazy, I only got the heads up that this would be happening 24 hours before," Dakota Kai revealed. "I was like, ‘I don’t know,’ and at that time I didn’t know what the environment was, I didn’t know he was looking to do any of that, like bring people back I guess. … SummerSlam comes around and I think I was still in the mind frame of processing the situation, even walking down the ramp at SummerSlam I was very overwhelmed.”

Dakota Kai reveals what she was doing when contacted about her WWE return

Kai has been doing a lot of streaming on Twitch since her WWE release back in April.

Funny enough, Kai was streaming when she got the call to fly in for SummerSlam 24 hours before her surprise return to the company:

“I was like, well 24 hours ago I was streaming. I literally was streaming," Dakota Kai said. "I got told about it, [I] was like, I fly out Saturday morning like straight there. I did like a Twitch steam the Friday night to be like, ‘Everything is normal guys, nothing to see,’ so yeah, very crazy.” [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

What do you make of Kai's comments? Are you surprised at how quickly her WWE return came together? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

