  • Dakota Kai faced a hugely concerning moment on RAW unfavorable for her WWE future, notes veteran (Exclusive)

By Lennard Surrao
Modified Mar 18, 2025 09:38 GMT
Dakota Kai during her match on RAW. [Image via WWE.com]
WWE's European tour has provided another reason why International fans might be best for business. Despite most talents getting loud reactions, the lack of one for Dakota Kai isn't a good indication of her status, as Vince Russo opined.

She first wrestled for WWE in 2015, was integrated into NXT in the following years, and gradually rose through the ranks to become one of the brand's most impressive workers.

While injuries have held Dakota Kai back on multiple occasions during her career, the Damage CTRL storyline helped her become a recognizable name on the main roster. She has recently challenged for the women's Intercontinental Championship and on the latest RAW episode, picked up a win over Ivy Nile.

However, Vince Russo noticed that Dakota Kai didn't get a reaction at all from an otherwise noisy crowd in Brussels, Belgium. Vince recalled seeing Dakota going up to the second rope but unfortunately got no pop while pandering to the audience.

Russo stated that the situation isn't great when a talent can't get a response from a highly interactive live crowd.

The former WWE writer explained on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

"If you go back and watch, it's funny, for as ridiculous as this crowd was, they were not into this match. When Dakota Kai went over and got up to the second rope, she got no (reaction). Bro, if you're not getting a response in front of that crowd, (not good) yeah!" [36:00 onwards]
Dakota Kai is seemingly still in contention for a shot at Lyra Valkyria's title. Her latest victory on RAW could boost her chances of winning her first singles championship in WWE.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if the transcription is used.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
