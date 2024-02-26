Dakota Kai gets emotional about a heart-warming moment from Elimination Chamber weekend

Dakota Kai was in Perth, Australia, for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event this past Saturday. While she didn't have a match, the talented wrestler was present on the WWE roster for all the meet-and-greet events. The former Damage CTRL member witnessed a heartwarming moment during the weekend. Kai reacted to the same on her Instagram account.

Dakota Kai has been an integral part of the women's roster for the past few years. She has won many accolades in WWE and has been a tag team champion on multiple occasions, with IYO SKY on the main roster and Raquel Rodriguez on NXT.

The former Damage CTRL member hasn't competed in a match since May 2023, when she and Bayley failed to capture the Tag Team Titles from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The 35-year-old suffered an ACL tear during the match, which consigned her to the bench for a considerable period. However, the Auckland-born wrestler has been active in non-wrestling roles alongside the female faction.

Dakota was a part of the Elimination Chamber meet and greet, where she received a wedding proposal. The WWE Superstar took to her Instagram story to react to the emotional moment.

Who is Dakota Kai siding with after the Damage CTRL split?

Damage CTRL was on shaky ground after Kairi Sane and Asuka joined the group. IYO SKY, Sane, and Asuka formed an inner circle of sorts, keeping Bayley and Kai in the dark about their next move. Bayley was constantly left to fend for herself in difficult situations, giving fans a hint that not everything was going according to her plans.

Earlier this year, Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She decided to confront SKY, Sane, and Asuka about them mocking her, eventually choosing the WWE Women's Champion for her WrestleMania showdown.

On SmackDown, the week after Bayley made her choice, Dakota Kai showed up to show where her loyalty lies, eventually choosing the former by helping her fend off the rest of the Damage CTRL members.

