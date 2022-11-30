Dakota Kai highlights the brutality of a WarGames match

Dakota Kai recently highlighted the brutality of WarGames matches by sharing a painful picture of herself.

Kai was recently part of the first-ever Women's WarGames match on WWE's main roster at last week's Survivor Series, where she teamed up with her Damage CTRL cohorts Bayley and IYO SKY along with Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross to take on Team Biance, made up of the RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim. At the end of the grueling match, it was Dakota who suffered the loss to her team after she was pinned by Lynch.

The current Women's Tag Team Champion was also a part of the first Women's War Games match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in November 2019. She never entered the ring during the match, as she betrayed her team by attacking her partner Tegan Nox and proceeded to walk away.

The 34-year old recently took to Twitter to reveal that being a part of the specialized-steel cage is painful, and rhetorically wondered why she was sore.

Kai, along with Bayley and IYO SKY, took part in a brawl with Becky Lynch on last night's episode of RAW where the group seemingly started a feud with The Man.

Dakota Kai was the first Superstar to return to WWE under Triple H's regime

Dakota Kai was the first Superstar to return to the company under the current regime, foreseen by Triple H as the Chief Creative Officer.

After Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch to kick-off SummerSlam on July 30, Bayley, who had been shelved due to an injury for over a year, made a surprise return.

If that wasn't enough, The Role Model was joined by Dakota on the ramp. The duo then linked up with Io IYO SKY (then known as Io Shirai). The trio, who would later go by the name Damage CTRL, confronted Belair and Becky, the two Superstars they feud with to this day.

This was essentially the first show overseen by Triple H, who had replaced Vince McMahon as the Head of Creative..

Dakota Kai was unexpectedly released by WWE on April 29, 2022. This came only a few weeks after she lost the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship against Raquel Gonzalez (Rodrigeuz). It was reported back then that she wasn't interested in extending a contract with the company, which obviously changed after The Game came to power.

