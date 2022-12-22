Dakota Kai reacts to fan message regarding her relationship with fellow WWE Superstar

Dakota Kai reacted to a member of the WWE Universe comparing her relationship with Bayley to that of a mother and daughter.

Damage CTRL debuted at WWE SummerSlam following Bianca Belair's victory over Becky Lynch. Dakota made her return to the company after being released at the end of April this year. Dakota and IYO SKY have since become the Women's Tag Team Champions, while Bayley has lost several opportunities against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

A wrestling fan posted a video of Dakota and Bayley interacting ringside and claimed that it reminded them of a mother (Bayley) having fun with her daughter (Dakota Kai).

Dakota reacted to the tweet with a white heart emoji and tagged The Role Model as well.

"🤍 @itsBayleyWWE," tweeted Dakota Kai.

Dakota Kai discloses how Damage CTRL was formed in WWE

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY shared how Damage CTRL was formed in an interview ahead of WWE Extreme Rules this past October.

Speaking with La Previa de WWE Extreme Rules, Kai noted that she found out about the group officially being formed the day before their debut at SummerSlam.

"So Bayley had this idea for a while, like a few years actually at this point. And leading into SummerSlam she just kind of gave it one last shot," said Kai. "Obviously, at that point, I wasn't with the company at the time, IYO was in NXT with an injury, so it was very surprising. We both found out maybe like a day before SummerSlam."

Kai later added that Bayley is a natural leader in the locker room and it is a dream to be in a faction led by her.

"She has a very natural way of leading others in like I don't know, she's obviously awesome. We both look up to Bayley a lot because with the stuff that she's done, to have us be in a faction with her is literally a dream situation," added Kai.

Damage CTRL defended their titles against Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan this past Friday on SmackDown but the match ended in disqualification after Xia Li interfered. Only time will tell which tag team will have what it takes to defeat Damage CTRL and capture the Women's Tag Team Championships

Which women's tag team do you think has the best shot against Damage CTRL? Do you think Dakota and IYO should hold the titles until WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes