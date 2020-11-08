Dakota Kai returning to Twitch despite WWE ban

WWE NXT Superstar Dakota Kai recently put out a tweet from her other Twitter account, stating that she will be returning to Twitch this Sunday, November 8th. Going by the name of "Charlie Girl", Kai mainly uses this account for her video game sessions and does not post anything related to her wrestling career.

The news of Kai returning to her Twitch platform may come as a surprise for the WWE Universe. It was only last month when WWE Chairman Vince McMahon issued an order requesting Superstars to deactivate their third-party accounts, such as Twitch, Cameo and Mixer.

While many Superstars complied, former Superstars such as Paige lashed out at the WWE Chairman's edict. Paige, whose main source of livelihood now comes through her streaming on Twitch, recently stated that she will be staying on the platform.

Paige is using her real-life name "Saraya" on Twitch, but she continues to post updates regarding her streams on her original Twitter account. However, Dakota Kai has created an alternate account with a name that is not related to WWE, which could be a reason why she will be able to use Twitch.

Dakota Kai's time in WWE NXT

Although Dakota Kai made her debut for WWE NXT back in October 2017, she got her big push after she turned heel on Tegan Nox at the 2019 TakeOver: WarGames. Since then, The Captain of Team Kick has showcased a more edgy attitude and paired up with Raquel Gonzalez.

Kai became very close to dethroning Io Shirai as the NXT Women's Champion at NXT TakeOver: XXX. She also handed Ember Moon her first loss since the latter's return to NXT on last week's episode.