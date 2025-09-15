Dakota Kai reveals new look ahead of RAW; WWE stars react

Dakota Kai revealed a stunning new look ahead of tonight's episode of RAW, and several WWE stars have reacted. The veteran was released by the promotion on May 2, 2025.Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW in Massachusetts, Kai took to Instagram to show off a new look. The former Damage CTRL member revealed a new hairstyle and hilariously joked that it would drastically change the moment she stepped outside.&quot;… and then I step outside and it goes POOF 🙃,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostZelina Vega, Mia Yim (Michin), Cathy Kelley, and AEW star Willow Nightingale have all commented on Kai's post so far. Liv Morgan, Jade Cargill, and more stars have liked her post as well. You can check out some of the reactions in the image below.Stars react to Kai's new look on social media. [Image credit: Dakota Kai on Instagram]Damage CTRL was a faction featuring Bayley, Dakota Kai, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY. Asuka recently returned to the promotion following a lengthy hiatus and has been angry with IYO SKY for befriending Rhea Ripley on RAW.Stephanie Vaquer and The Genius of the Sky will be squaring off this Saturday at Wrestlepalooza for the vacant Women's World Championship. Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at Evolution but recently had to relinquish the title due to her pregnancy.Vince Russo reacts to Dakota Kai being released by WWEWrestling legend Vince Russo recently commented on WWE's decision to release Dakota Kai and noted that it was a combination of factors that led to her being let go.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the veteran noted that Kai was 37 years old and was injury-prone. He suggested that the combination of those two factors ultimately led to her getting released.I think they looked at her being injury-prone, and they looked at her age. It was a combination of both,&quot; he said.𝕿𝖊𝖗𝖊𝖓𝖈𝖊 ⚡ @SwerveinmoneLINKI miss Dakota Kai every dayKai's final match on WWE RAW was a victory over Ivy Nile on March 17. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the popular star in the world of professional wrestling.