Female superstar released from WWE due to her age and one other major issue, says ex-writer Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE recently released several notable superstars, including Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, and Dakota Kai. There were speculations that Kai was released due to her age, and wrestling veteran Vince Russo also agrees with the same, noting that being injury-prone also played a part in Dakota's departure from the global juggernaut.

Dakota Kai was the first name to be re-signed by WWE after Triple H took control of the company's creative in 2022. However, the 37-year-old was not given many opportunities to showcase her skills, with injuries also derailing her career. Her tenure with the promotion came to an end earlier this month, as she was one of the names let go by the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that Kai was released because of her age and health issues.

"I think they looked at her being injury-prone, and they looked at her age. It was a combination of both," he said.

The veteran then commented on the company signing Jeff Cobb at 42 years of age.

''Meanwhile, they signed this dude. 42-year-old! He’s making his WWE debut at 42 years old." [From 49:58 onwards]

Jeff Cobb made his debut for the global juggernaut at Backlash, where he helped Jacob Fatu retain the United States Championship. He also aligned with Solo Sikoa, a decision that did not sit well with The Samoan Werewolf.

