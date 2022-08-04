"It all happened so last minute" - WWE returnee reveals SummerSlam spot with Bayley was a late decision

Bayley's return at SummerSlam surprised the WWE Universe, but Dakota Kai and IYO SKY's returns were truly shocking.

Dakota Kai was released from the company back in April 2022, and it was expected that she would eventually sign with All Elite Wrestling. This made her return alongside Bayley and IYO SKY one of the most shocking WWE moments of the year.

Kai was a guest on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about her return to SummerSlam, Kai revealed that it all came together last minute.

"Honestly, it still feels like a whirlwind to me with everything that happened," Dakota Kai said. "It all happened so last minute too. To be talking with you guys is insane to me. Everything that happened since Saturday has been insane. It's been crazy."

Dakota Kai on wanting to work with Bayley in WWE

The stable of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY has everyone talking. Kai spoke about the group and revealed it was something that she and Bayley have been talking about for a long time.

"Bayley and I, we've been kind of talking about something like this for a long time," Dakota Kai said. "It hasn't been something that was spurred overnight. This has been something we've wanted for years. The fact that it actually happened and to be under her guidance is insane because she's literally amazing and great." [H/T: Fightful]

The former two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion also spoke about IYO SKY and how working with her stablemates is a dream.

"IYO and I, we've known each other a long time, when I first went to Japan and she is literally one of the best in the world. To be alongside these two women is a dream. Everything that's happened is something you think of in a fever dream, you don't think it's really going to happen, but the fact that it has and I'm alongside these two amazing people is crazy," Dakota Kai added.

What do you make of Dakota Kai's comments? Are you excited to see what's next for her on Monday Night RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

