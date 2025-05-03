Dakota Kai's former Damage CTRL stablemate sends her a one-word message after WWE release

Dakota Kai's former Damage CTRL stablemate sent her a one-word message after her WWE release. In 2022, Bayley formed the group alongside Kai and IYO SKY.

At SummerSlam 2022, Bayley returned to action after being sidelined for a year. She made her comeback to the company with Kai and SKY, confronting Bianca Belair after her RAW Women's Championship match against Becky Lynch. The faction's debut also marked Kai's return to the promotion after she had departed in April 2022.

Meanwhile, Damage CTRL expanded by adding Kairi Sane and Asuka. The Role Model was eventually betrayed after she won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

On X/Twitter, Bayley shared multiple photos, reflecting on their time together in and outside the company. She also sent a one-word message to her former stablemate.

"Forever," Bayley.

Check out Bayley's post on X:

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo discussed Dakota Kai's WWE departure

WWE recently released Dakota Kai ahead of this week's SmackDown. Vince Russo discussed Kai's exit and claimed that the company hadn't met the expectations regarding booking female wrestlers.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, the former WWE head writer stated the following:

"I do a show every Friday called Thursday thrashing Friday and I talked about WWE go through women wrestlers like breath mints. I even said on that show, I said Dakota Kai was gonna get released this morning. And I had no inside information." Russo added, "But Mac, I don't know what it is with the way WWE just goes through women's talent without getting anybody over."

Following Damage CTRL's betrayal of Bayley, Kai briefly aligned with the faction's former leader before returning to the group and turning heel once again.

In 2025, Kai was involved in the Women's Intercontinental Championship picture and had unsuccessfully challenged Lyra Valkyria. Her release marked the end of the Kiwi superstar's second stint with the company, which lasted three years.

