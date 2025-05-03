WWE's strategy comes into question after recent releases; Vince Russo questions terrible women's booking (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the recent releases by the company. Several talents across the main roster and NXT were let go by WWE.

Just before SmackDown, reports became available of a new set of releases. This included some top stars and former champions like Shayna Baszler, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Kayden Karter, Katana Chance, Cora Jade, and many more.

On a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo questioned the second-time releases like Dakota Kai and Braun Strowman. The veteran writer felt the company had really lost their way if they fired these stars, hired them back, and then let them go again.

"I find it unusual because it's the second time. Even though this was Dalota Kai's second time, which tells you how messed up they are. If you're letting somebody go, bringing them back, and then letting them go a second time, that kind of reeks of you don't know what you're doing."

Russo further pointed out that with the exception of a few stars, the creative team had done a terrible job of booking female wrestlers.

"I do a show every Friday called Thursday thrashing Friday and I talked about WWE go through women wrestlers like breath mints. I even said on that show, I said Dakota Kai was gonna get released this morning. And I had no inside information." He added, "But Mac, I don't know what it is with the way WWE just goes through women's talent without getting anybody over." [From 1:38 onwards]

The string of releases came as a shock for fans who expressed their thoughts on social media. However, with a thriving wrestling business, it will be interesting to see where these stars show up again in the future.

