Dakota Kai sends heartfelt message to fellow WWE Superstar; it isn’t a member of Damage CTRL

Dakota Kai has seemingly reached out to a fellow WWE Superstar who is not in the same stable.

King Kota has been out injured since suffering a torn ACL on May 12 during a tag team match on SmackDown, but she still helps her Damage CTRL faction dominate the division. Kai, IYO SKY, and Bayley were the original members, but they have since recruited Asuka and Kairi Sane to bolster their ranks.

Kai continued to fuel speculation on whether or not she's recruiting potential new members for Damage CTRL. WWE NXT's Cora Jade recently took to Instagram to tout how she's "back by popular demand," as seen below. The 35-year-old Kai responded in the comments with a simple emoji message.

"[heart eyes emoji x 3]," she wrote.

Jade has not responded to Kai's comment as of writing. The inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champion also liked the photo post from The Sorceress of Sin.

WWE to replace Damage CTRL leader?

Damage CTRL is booked as one of WWE's strongest factions in the modern era. Bayley previously led Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to the Women's Tag Team Championship, and helped SKY win the Women's Championship. The group then added Asuka and Kairi Sane to their ranks.

The addition of new Damage CTRL members led to strong speculation that someone will be leaving in the near future, perhaps Bayley. The Role Model recently praised Kai as the mastermind of the group.

The legendary Bill Apter discussed Damage CTRL on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, and predicted that WWE will make King Kota the next master manipulator of the group after Bayley is ousted.

"The commentators were talking about it. They really have set that in motion at this point," Apter said. [From 42:38 onwards]

Damage CTRL was in action on Friday's Christmas Weekend edition of SmackDown. They competed in the first-ever Holiday Havoc match but were defeated by Shotzi, Mia Yim, Zelina Vega, and Bianca Belair.

What is your bold prediction for Damage CTRL in 2024? Do you think Dakota Kai should replace Bayley as the leader? Sound off in the comments section below!