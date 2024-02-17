Dakota Kai sends a message ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Dakota Kai sent out a message on social media ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

On the February 2 edition of the blue brand, Bayley made her much-anticipated announcement, revealing she would challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL. The Role Model explained how the Damage CTRL members betrayed her. It resulted in Kabuki Warriors attacking the Grand Slam Champion in the presence of SKY. However, Bayley used a steel pipe to fight back.

The following week, Dakota Kai confronted Bayley in an in-ring segment. The latter questioned the 35-year-old's loyalty towards her. Before she could reveal whom she chose to side with, Dakota was interrupted by SKY and the Kabuki Warriors. As the Damage CTRL members looked to jump Bayley, Kai sided with the latter and took the fight to the three female superstars.

Dakota Kai recently took to Instagram Stories to post a small video message to her followers ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown:

"We back," she wrote.

You can watch the video clip shared by Dakota below:

Former WWE manager shares his views on the storyline involving Dakota Kai, Bayley, and Damage CTRL

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell shared his take on the recent segment involving the current and former Damage CTRL members.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of SmackTalk, the 74-year-old stated that Kai turning on Bayley is completely expected. However, Mantell believes the longer WWE stretches out the potential potential betrayal, the more effective it would be:

"People expect Dakota Kai to turn on Bayley, correct? But the longer they stretch that out, the more effective it's going to be. Do you think? This story kind of writes itself because it has been laid out, right? I guarantee you the creative team didn't have all this in motion when they started booking. They just kind of came together and said what can we do now, and that's how most of the things come together," he said.

Turning on her partners is not a new thing for Dakota Kai. She has betrayed Raquel Rodriguez and Tegan Nox during her time in NXT. It remains to be seen whether she does something similar with Bayley.

