Dakota Kai sends a seven-word message after Damage CTRL's loss at WrestleMania 40

Following Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, Dakota Kai took to social media to send a seven-word message.

Kai teamed up with The Kabuki Warriors to face the team of Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair. Unfortunately for Kai, her team was unable to get the job done after Cargill pinned the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion to get the victory for her side.

On Instagram, Kai showed off her WrestleMania 40 gear and sent a seven-word message.

"Win or lose.. Long live the king," wrote Kai.

Check out Kai's Instagram post:

Dakota Kai expressed her interest in facing Bayley at WrestleMania

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 40, Dakota Kai betrayed Bayley and once again sided with Damage CTRL. This led to a singles match between the two superstars, with the former Damage CTRL member walking out victorious.

Speaking with 97.7 QLZ, Kai expressed her interest in facing her former stablemate on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Dakota Kai said:

"I know we just had a match on Friday, but Bayley has been part of my wrestling career, even before I was with the company, we've known each other for 10 years. She's had a big part to play, obviously, with my time in the company and my coming back. I think there is a lot of history there and it would be really special for us to have that moment. It could be any capacity. If it was WrestleMania, that would be insane, but anything at all, that would be a really special fairytale story for us. Our paths are entwined, we're gonna have to do it at some point."

Despite Damage CTRL's loss on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, the faction could be in IYO SKY's corner when she defends the Women's Championship against Bayley on Night 2. SKY won the title in 2023 and was joined in the ring by Bayley and Kai during her post-match celebration.

