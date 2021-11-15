Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones praises WWE CEO Vince McMahon

WWE CEO Vince McMahon recently received praise from billionaire businessman Jerry Jones, known best as the outspoken owner of the Dallas Cowboys.

Following Friday's announcement by WWE that WrestleMania tickets were going on sale, Jones spoke about the wrestling giant's return to the Lone Star state, more specifically AT&T Stadium, which is the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

During an interview with local radio station 105.3 The Fan, Jones said he's a big fan of WrestleMania and that he was extremely impressed with Vince McMahon's ability and skills of making wrestling what it is today:

“I’m a fabulous fan of WrestleMania. It is really one of the real accomplishments, for me, to have that event at our stadium. I am so impressed by McMahon’s ability and skills of making wrestling what it is today. I grew up when wrestling was the first time on television, and it was so much fun. I used to go to wrestling matches when I was a kid. My father used to get involved and be a sponsor, and use wrestling to call attention to his stores.” (h/t WrestleZone).

WrestleMania 38 will be a two-night event. WWE decided to book WrestleMania in this manner since WrestleMania 37, which took place during the pandemic. WrestleMania 38 will have full capacity, the first time since WrestleMania 35.

The most recent WrestleMania out of AT&T Stadium was WrestleMania 32 with over 100,000 fans at the event. It grossed over $17 Million and was a huge commercial success. The main event was Roman Reigns vs. Triple H for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE released ticket and travel packages for WrestleMania 38

According to WWE, individual tickets for WrestleMania 38 are being exclusively sold through SeekGeat.com. You'll be able to purchase for each night individually or as a combo. Tickets are starting from $30 per night, with the highest-priced ticket available for $3050.00.

