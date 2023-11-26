Damage CTRL get unique entrance without key member at Survivor Series: War Games

Damage CTRL received a unique entrance without a key member at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

The heel faction, originally consisting of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, has been running roughshod over WWE's women's division for several months now. Damage CTRL also played a crucial role in helping SKY cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase and become the WWE Women's Champion.

In recent weeks, the faction has only grown stronger with the addition of Kairi Sane. If that wasn't enough, Asuka also turned her back on her friends and joined the heel stable. This resulted in Damage CTRL challenging Charlotte Flair and her team to a WarGames match at Survivor Series.

When it looked like they were the odds-on favorite to win, Flair reached out to her former best friend, Becky Lynch, to join her team. At Survivor Series, Bayley and her stable received a special entrance as they came out wearing masks. However, Dakota Kai wasn't present with them during the ring walk but later joined her team.

