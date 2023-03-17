Damage CTRL member Bayley hits back at WWE Hall of Famer with a controversial photo

Damage CTRL member Bayley recently hit back at WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus with a controversial photo.

Trish and The Megastar recently got into a social media altercation after the latter took a shot at the WWE Hall of Famer. She said that although Trish had laid the foundation for women's wrestling, she had remodeled it and was now the future of the company.

Responding to the Damage CTRL member, Stratus mentioned that the former Women's Tag Team Champion wouldn't have been a part of the business, if not for her.

Bayley reacted to Stratus' recent comments as she uploaded a poster of herself laughing.

"I.....uh...?" tweeted The Role Model.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE Trish Stratus @trishstratuscom Yah but understand the previous owners are giving you the keys to a gated community for the biggest house that you wouldn’t have had otherwise. And if it weren’t for this gift, you’d be sitting outside the gate crying your eyes out this time of year again. Ya know?!?? twitter.com/itsbayleywwe/s… Yah but understand the previous owners are giving you the keys to a gated community for the biggest house that you wouldn’t have had otherwise. And if it weren’t for this gift, you’d be sitting outside the gate crying your eyes out this time of year again. Ya know?!?? twitter.com/itsbayleywwe/s… I…..uh….? twitter.com/trishstratusco… I…..uh….? twitter.com/trishstratusco… https://t.co/XHNdiJK0DX

The Role Model, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY will face Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch in a six-woman tag team match at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Event.

Vince Russo bashed WWE for booking Bayley's stable against WWE Hall of Famers and Becky Lynch

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo criticized WWE for booking Bayley's stable, Damage CTRL against Lita, Trish Stratus, and Becky Lynch.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that both Trish and Lita are already beyond their prime and don't need any opportunity to grow, while Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are comparatively new to the business and would require many more opportunities.

"So last week, the babies won the title. This week the babies clear the heels out of the ring. So babies over two weeks in a row with three weeks left to go. Here's the problem: you're looking at the six women in the ring. You've got Lita and Trish that are way beyond their prime. They're mothers, they're way beyond their prime."

He continued, saying that making Lynch and Lita the WWE Women's Tag Team champions wasn't a great decision.

"And you've got two girls, two women in the ring literally 15-20 years younger than they are. They're not even in their league, but my point is they're already not in their league. You can't have the babies going over on them every week because now you're wasting my time. At some point, they've got to get heat. They're not in their league," added Russo.

It would be interesting to see if Damage CTRL can defeat Lita, Stratus, and Becky at WrestleMania 39.

