"You've got Lita and Trish that are way beyond their prime"- Wrestling veteran bashes WWE for booking Hall of Famers against Damage CTRL (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently bashed the company for booking Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus against Damage CTRL.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch and Lita celebrated their new victory as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and called out Stratus for joining them. While the trio was celebrating, The Role Model, alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, came in, and a brawl began between the two trios.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo heavily criticized WWE for booking the two Hall of Famers against the youngsters like Kai and SKY.

"So last week, the babies won the title. This week the babies clear the heels out of the ring. So babies over two weeks in a row with three weeks left to go. Here's the problem: you're looking at the six women in the ring. You've got Lita and Trish that are way beyond their prime. They're mothers, they're way beyond their prime."

He added that both Hall of Famers have reached heights in their careers, but Dakota and IYO have just begun and thus should have gotten an opportunity.

"And you've got two girls, two women in the ring literally 15-20 years younger than they are. They're not even in their league, but my point is they're already not in their league. You can't have the babies going over on them every week because now you're wasting my time. At some point, they've got to get heat. They're not in their league," added Russo. (1:13:40- 1:14:50)

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus revealed why she returned on RAW last week

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently revealed why she returned to RAW last week.

Speaking in a backstage interview, Stratus mentioned that although Lita and Lynch could have won the match easily, she was keeping an eye on Bayley as she knew the latter would interfere during the bout.

Trish detailed:

"Listen, I knew these guys could handle it for the most part, but you know, Bayley is a little sneaky. So, I had my eye out."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Stratus and Lita going forward.

