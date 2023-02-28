"I had my eye out" - Trish Stratus opens up on why she returned to RAW this week

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made an electrifying return to assist Lita and Becky Lynch this week on RAW.

Becky and Lita faced Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL this week for the Women's Tag Team Championship. The two former women's champions were doing an excellent job in the ring, but Bayley appeared to tilt the odds in favor of the champs.

At that moment, Trish's music hit, and she rushed out to attack The Role Model to bring things under control. Her presence at ringside ensured that Becky and Lita won the match and were crowned new women's tag champs.

In an exclusive backstage interview, Trish told Cathy Kelly that she had a feeling Bayley would try to interfere in the match. She mentioned she was on the lookout for an opportunity and came out to the ring when the moment was right.

"Listen, I knew these guys could handle it for the most part, but you know, Bayley is a little sneaky. So, I had my eye out." [From 0:52 - 0:58]

Trish Stratus had her last match at WWE SummerSlam 2019

It has been almost four years since Trish Stratus had a match on WWE TV. The Hall of Famer last competed at SummerSlam 2019 against Charlotte Flair.

riana @banksalorian trish stratus vs charlotte flair @ summerslam’19 is highly underrated. trish stratus vs charlotte flair @ summerslam’19 is highly underrated. https://t.co/qqk7dKbGsU

Trish ended her career in 2006 and retired as the women's champion. At the time, she was the most decorated champion, with seven titles to her name.

However, she returned to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena for a farewell match against The Queen. Although the seven-time women's champion came up short against Flair, the Toronto crowd gave her a standing ovation befitting the Hall of Famer.

Would you like to see Trish Stratus come out of retirement one last time to take on Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes