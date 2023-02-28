Trish Stratus makes major return to help crown new champions on WWE RAW

Trish Stratus made a surprise return to WWE on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW during the show's main event.

The multi-time women's champion was supposed to return to the red brand last week in Canada, but she reportedly left the venue early due to creative differences. Meanwhile, her best friend Lita and Becky Lynch challenged Damage CTRL to a match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, which the group accepted.

The title match took place on RAW this week, and it closed the show. The Man and The Extreme Diva were outnumbered, as Bayley was at ringside for the bout as she tried to get involved in the match.

However, Trish Stratus came out to even the score, taking out The Role Model on the outside. Lita then hit IYO SKY with the Litasault to crown her and Becky Lynch as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

The Man is now a Women's Triple Crown Champion, as she's also held the RAW and SmackDown Women's Title. With Trish Satus in the mix, it'll be interesting to see what goes down at WrestleMania 39 this April.

What was your reaction to Trish Stratus' WWE return? Sound off in the comments below!

