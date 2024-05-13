Damage CTRL member breaks character to share rare heartfelt update

Damage CTRL is among the top heel factions in WWE. Dakota Kai, a member of the group, recently broke character to share a social media update featuring her mother.

On Night 2 of the WWE Draft 2024, Damage CTRL was drafted to the red brand. In her first match after getting drafted, Dakota Kai lost to former NXT Champion Lyra Valkyria in the first round of the ongoing Queen of the Ring tournament on the May 6 edition of the show.

The 36-year-old recently took to Instagram Stories to share a heartwarming update. She shared a video of herself hugging her mother on the occasion of Mother's Day. You can check out the Instagram Story by clicking here.

Here are screenshots of Dakota Kai's Instagram Story:

Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai praises rumored WWE signing

Japanese professional wrestler Giulia recently bid farewell to World Wonder Ring Stardom and is reportedly headed to WWE. She was shown sitting among the crowd during the NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event last month.

During an interview with Stephanie Hypes for BODYSLAM.NET at a media event ahead of WrestleMania XL, on being asked about Giulia's potentially joining WWE, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai stated that it would be great if the move happened. Kai further praised the 30-year-old as she pointed out that she and SKY had also been at STARDOM:

"She’s an incredible talent, though, and we’ve obviously, IYO was at STARDOM for the longest time. I was at STARDOM for a little bit, too. So having that connection would be amazing for us because the women over there are incredibly talented, and Giulia included, she’s amazing," said Dakota Kai.

Damage CTRL has been in the middle of a lean phase following Bayley's departure from the group. The Role Model dethroned IYO SKY to become the new WWE Women's Champion at WrestleMania XL. The Kabuki Warriors, on the other hand, lost their Women's Tag Team Titles to the team of Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at Backlash France earlier this month.

Which member of Damage CTRL do you think win a title next? Sound Off!

