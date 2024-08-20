Damage CTRL member confirms botch on WWE RAW; shares hilarious reaction

A member of Damage CTRL confirmed a botch last night during WWE RAW with a hilarious reaction today on social media. The faction competed for the Women's Tag Team Championship during last night's show.

The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) defended the Women's Tag Team Championship against Pure Fusion Collective and Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Kairi Sane. During the match, Sane went for a move over the rope, but it was botched. However, the veteran was able to save it and still landed on Pure Fusion Collective outside the ring.

Sane took to her official X account today to react to a post from the account "Wrestle Ops" giving her credit for saving the botched move last night on WWE RAW. Sane reacted with a GIF of the faction clapping, as seen in her post below.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The Unholy Union emerged victorious last night on RAW to retain the Women's Tag Team Championship. Damage CTRL members Asuka and Dakota Kai are currently out of action due to injury. Asuka has not competed since Backlash in May, and Kai recently suffered a torn meniscus.

Former WWE Superstar gives possible reason for Damage CTRL's change on RAW

NWA Champion EC3 shared an interesting reason as to why Damage CTRL are now babyfaces on WWE RAW.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, the veteran disclosed that the faction is very kind in real life. He noted that they are fun to be around, and that could be the reason they are no longer heels on the red brand.

"To be fair, from every encounter I have had with them, they are nothing but the sweetest gals. They are kind, they are friendly, they light up the day. They are very wide-eyed and bushy-tailed and just fun to be around." [2:38 onwards]

You can check out EC3's comments in the video below:

Damage CTRL debuted as a heel faction at WWE SummerSlam 2022. Bayley was formerly the leader of the faction, but the group betrayed her after she won the Women's Royal Rumble match in January.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback