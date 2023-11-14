Damage CTRL member pays heartfelt tribute to Eddie Guerrero

WWE Superstar Bayley honored the legendary Eddie Guerrero on the 18th anniversary of his passing by paying a heartfelt tribute.

Guerrero stood out as one of the most cherished superstars in the wrestling industry. His unexpected demise in 2005 sent shockwaves through the wrestling world. Every year, colleagues and fans worldwide express their love and reverence for the late Latino Heat by paying their tributes.

Bayley was one of several stars who paid their respects today. The Damage CTRL member shared a picture of Guerrero and wrote 'Timeless.'

Check out Bayley's tweet below:

Bayley was last seen in action during the latest episode of SmackDown.

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio pens an emotional tribute to Eddie Guerrero

Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero shared a close relationship before the latter's untimely death in 2005.

The present leader of LWO, Mysterio, took to Instagram and conveyed a heartfelt message to pay homage to the iconic wrestler. He expressed how wonderful it would have been to see The Latino Heat by Dominik Mysterio's side but found solace in the shared moments they had before Eddie's untimely passing.

"18 yrs ago today after your passing & will forever continue to love you, miss you and honor your memory. I have imagined so many times over & over how incredible it would be seeing you by Dominik’s side in present moment, but completely satisfied that he was by your side in 2005 before you left us, is a true blessing!! Love & Miss you WeeWeeto ✝️ 🫶🏼❤️#VivaLaRaza🇲🇽 #RIP," Mysterio wrote.

Check out Rey Mysterio's post below:

Rey Mysterio was last seen in action during the latest episode of SmackDown, where he faced a brutal assault from his LWO stablemate, Santos Escobar.

