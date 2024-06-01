Damage CTRL member reacts to AJ Styles attacking Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown after a massive swerve

A Damage CTRL member has reacted to AJ Styles faking his retirement on WWE SmackDown tonight. During the closing segment of the show, The Phenomenal One hinted at closing out on his illustrious career, only to pull off a major swerve.

At Backlash: France, Styles unsuccessfully challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. In the aftermath of the match, he was asked to go to the back of the queue to earn another shot at the title. However, the 46-year-old superstar clearly had other plans.

On Twitter/X, Dakota Kai reacted to Styles' actions from SmackDown. Several months ago, Kai pulled off a similar move when she betrayed Bayley and aligned with Damage CTRL after initially gaining The Role Model's trust.

"AJ Styles is cool as sh*t," wrote Kai.

AJ Styles opened up about the new WWE era under Triple H

AJ Styles has opened up about the new WWE era under Triple H, claiming that The Game cares about the superstars and not just the quality of the product.

Speaking with SHAK Wrestling, The Phenomenal One discussed his experience under The Game's regime. He said:

"He's [Triple H] smart and he really cares and that's what we need. We need someone who not only wants to put on a great product, but cares about the people that is working for him and doing their best. Sometimes we hit a wall, we're not sure exactly what they [WWE] want or what they want us to do, and just having that communication to say, 'Hey man, this is what I need,' and it just flips like that and you understand, you get it."

Styles could receive his shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at the upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in Scotland. This would mark Cody Rhodes' third title defense since winning the title at WrestleMania XL.

