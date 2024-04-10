Damage CTRL member receives a four-word message from Tiffany Stratton after faction's loss at WrestleMania 40

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton has sent a four-word message to a Damage CTRL member. The name in question is Dakota Kai. At WrestleMania 40, the faction was in action in a six-woman tag team match.

Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane lost to the team of Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi. Regardless of the bout's outcome, the heel faction had a strong showing on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Post-WrestleMania 40, Dakota Kai shared photos from the event and even showed off her gear, inspired by the Scar character from The Lion King. Reacting to Kai's Instagram post, Stratton sent a four-word message.

"LONG LIVE KING KOTA," wrote Stratton.

Tiffany Stratton wants to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41

Several top superstars from the WWE main roster were a part of WrestleMania 40. However, two major names who missed this year's show were Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton.

While Flair and Stratton were present at the 2024 Slammy Awards, hosted during WrestleMania 40 week, they did not compete at the annual event. Flair is currently sidelined with an injury, whereas The Buff Barbie wasn't booked for a match.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former NXT Women's Champion expressed interest in facing The Queen at next year's WrestleMania 41.

"You know, I heard that WrestleMania next year is rumored to be in Minnesota, and I'm from Minnesota, so I think me versus Charlotte Flair would be the perfect main event of Day One of WrestleMania," said Stratton.

Since moving to the main roster, Tiffany Stratton has shared the ring with prominent stars like 'Michin' Mia Yim, and Naomi. She even competed in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches.

Post-WrestleMania 40, the 24-year-old could emerge as a challenger for Bayley's newly won Women's Championship. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen when Flair will return to in-ring action.

