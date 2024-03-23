Damage CTRL member receives a warning from Bianca Belair after WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair took to social media to warn Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai ahead of their match on next week's SmackDown.

On this week's show, Damage CTRL once again targeted Naomi and Bayley. IYO SKY took out The Role Model backstage before the faction attacked Naomi after her loss to SKY. Belair eventually came to Naomi's rescue but the numbers game was in Damage CTRL's favour.

Taking to Twitter/X, Belair warned Kai ahead of their match. She also addressed Naomi, claiming she saw similarities with the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

"I could say I told you so… but I did what I had to do. I saw myself in you tonight @TheTrinity_Fatu You led with your heart & ended up in some mess & I couldn’t leave you hanging. I know what it’s like to fight them alone & I won’t let you do it. See you next week @ImKingKota," wrote Belair.

Vince Russo suggested that Naomi could face Bianca Belair in a singles match at WrestleMania 40

Vince Russo pitched the idea of Naomi and Bianca Belair possibly crossing paths at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo stated that Belair and Naomi were the two best female athletes. He said:

"I don't know if they ever did this, but when you look at her and you look at Bianca Belair, you gotta be looking at perhaps the two greatest female athletes in wrestling," Russo said. "I don't think they went down that road before. Now, to me, that alone, if you built that right, and you've got two blue-chip athletes in that ring, that could be the biggest thing that she's ever done in her career, and the most memorable. But, again, bro, it's gotta be done right."

Belair and Naomi could team up against Damage CTRL in a marquee tag team match at WrestleMania 40 if this feud does go on for another couple of weeks.

