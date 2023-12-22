Damage CTRL member sends a bold eight-word message ahead of WWE SmackDown

The Damage CTRL faction on WWE SmackDown has now become more dominant than ever, and they aren't here to play; they're here to rewrite the rules. A member of the villainous group has shared a bold message on social media ahead of the blue brand show.

The name in question is Dakota Kai, who has not been wrestling due to recovering from a torn ACL she sustained in May 2023 following a tag team title match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Despite not wrestling, Kai has been staying active by appearing on WWE television as part of her faction alongside IYO SKY, Bayley, Kairi Sane, and Asuka.

The WWE on FOX Instagram handle took to their stories and asked the wrestling world if the villainous group led by The Role Model was the greatest women's faction of all time.

Responding to a social media post with unwavering confidence, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion proclaimed Damage CTRL's supremacy over SmackDown in eight concise words. This bold statement by Dakota Kai sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe, leaving fans to ponder the implications of the CTRL queens' iron grip on the blue brand:

"Like it or not, we run this place 😈," she wrote.

Check out the screen grab of the 35-year-old female star's Instagram story below:

Dakota Kai's response on social media.

Damage CTRL member reunites with former teammate after 5 years

The WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY recently met an old alliance after over 2013 days.

The Damage CTRL member (fka Io Shirai) and Mayu Iwatani worked together as The Thunder Rock in the Japanese wrestling promotion Stardom. The last time they paired up together was on June 17, 2018, successfully defeating the Kagestu and Hazuki teams in Tokyo.

World Wonder Ring's CEO Rossy Ogawa posted a picture alongside the former Thunder Rock member reuniting after five years.

Check out the photo below:

Only time will tell what plans the all-women led faction on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown to continue their dominance.

