Damage CTRL member sends out a message to 26-year-old former WWE star following her departure

WWE Superstar Dakota Kai recently heaped praise on former NXT star Sarray.

On March 9th, Sarray left the company as she confirmed moving to her hometown, Japan. Reports from PWInsider and Fightful recently confirmed that the former NXT star has officially departed from WWE.

Taking to social media, Kai uploaded a throwback photo of Sarray's bout as she praised the latter by calling her a queen:

"@sarray_wwe is queen (emoji)"

Vince Russo criticized WWE's booking of some female stars

Vince Russo heavily criticized the company's booking of some of its female stars.

While speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran spoke about the company's booking of Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, and Damage CTRL as he pointed out the faults in their storyline.

He further added that some of the female wrestlers should be sent back to NXT as they're unable to get over on the main roster.

Russo detailed:

"Listen, I don't even watch SmackDown, but I could tell you just by watching RAW the women's structure; it's all over the place. Again, bro, they've got to really narrow it down to who are we going with. Some of these girls need to be sent back to NXT. Bro, when you have so many women, nobody is going to mean anything, bro. They are trying to slice the pie so many ways, and nobody is getting over." [From 5:00 onwards]

Damage CTRL members Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY will face Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus in a six-woman tag team match at the WrestleMania 39 premium live event.

It will be exciting to see what plans the company has going forward for Damage CTRL.

