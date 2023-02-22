"Some of these girls need to be sent back to NXT" - Veteran blasts WWE's women's division ahead of WrestleMania (Exclusive)

As WWE prepares for another massive WrestleMania, the company has attracted criticism for the state of its women's division on RAW and SmackDown. Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone recently discussed the company's apparent roster problems on Sportskeeda's YouTube channel, with the former writer urging the company to send a few talents back to NXT.

The booking plan heading into WrestleMania is reportedly for Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship, which Dakota Kai and IYO SKY currently hold.

While Vince Russo wasn't a fan of seeing Rousey get pushed as a tag team star, he felt WWE had more prevalent issues to tackle regarding its female performers.

Russo admitted that the "women's structure" in WWE was alarmingly unorganized and that the roster had many wrestlers who weren't over with the audience. The promotion might have many performers to choose from, but that is where all their troubles originate from, as Russo explained:

"Listen, I don't even watch SmackDown, but I could tell you just by watching RAW the women's structure; it's all over the place. Again, bro, they've got to really narrow it down to who are we going with. Some of these girls need to be sent back to NXT. Bro, when you have so many women, nobody is going to mean anything, bro. They are trying to slice the pie so many ways, and nobody is getting over." [From 5:00 onwards]

"You've got to know who are 'the guys'" - Vince Russo's message to the WWE officials

Vince Russo hasn't worked backstage in a wrestling company for a while but was aware of what constitutes a well-balanced roster. He was a pivotal member of the writing team during the Attitude Era.

While there are benefits to having a deep roster, it is crucial to figure out who the company's top stars are before booking angles, per Russo.

Vince stated that every wrestling promotion needs to clearly understand the talents that draw them the most money and focus on presenting them more on TV instead of giving unprepared stars the push.

Russo added:

"That's the problem I'm having, you know. And all this stuff trickles down to even the indies because I help indies now, and I'm not going to get into that. But here's the philosophy. You've got to know who are 'the guys.' Who are you going with? That's the problem, bro." [1:29 - 1:59]

