Damage CTRL member sends a three-word message after the faction's latest victory on WWE RAW

In the aftermath of this week's WWE RAW, Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai took to social media to send a three-word message after the faction's victory.

On this week's show, the trio of Kai and The Kabuki Warriors were victorious over the team of Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, and Tegan Nox. The group made a huge statement after the confirmation of a huge six-woman tag team match set to take place at WrestleMania 40.

Taking to Instagram, Kai hyped up Damage CTRL's upcoming match and expressed her excitement for WrestleMania 40 by sending a three-word message.

"Happy wrestlemania week," wrote Kai

Check out Kai's Instagram post:

This past Friday on SmackDown, Kai lost a singles match against Bianca Belair. During the post-match angle, The Kabuki Warriors attacked Belair. Naomi came to her friend's aid but the numbers game was still in favor of Damage CTRL.

However, SmackDown's newest signee Jade Cargill made her way to the ring and rescued Belair and Naomi. This set up a huge six-woman tag team match between both teams for WrestleMania 40.

Dakota Kai expressed her interest in a WrestleMania match against her former Damage CTRL stablemate Bayley

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 40, Dakota Kai betrayed Bayley and again sided with Damage CTRL.

The 35-year-old superstar also expressed her interest in a WrestleMania match against The Role Model. Speaking on 97.7 QLZ, Kai said:

"I know we just had a match on Friday, but Bayley has been part of my wrestling career, even before I was with the company, we've known each other for ten years. She's had a big part to play, obviously, with my time in the company and my coming back. I think there is a lot of history there and it would be really special for us to have that moment. It could be any capacity. If it was WrestleMania, that would be insane, but anything at all, that would be a really special fairytale story for us. Our paths are entwined, we're gonna have to do it at some point."

Last year at WrestleMania 39, Kai teamed up with Bayley and SKY for a tag team match against Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch. This time around, Kai and her stablemates will hope for a win at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Poll : Were you impressed with Damage CTRL's latest victory? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion